SA Inc to open for business in stages, but restrictions remain

“We must avoid a rushed reopening that could risk a spread, which would need to be followed by another hard lockdown, as has happened in other countries. We have to balance the need to resume economic activity with the imperative to contain the virus and save lives.”

The president also announced government's formulation of five “coronavirus levels,” which would be used in a similar fashion to that of load-shedding stages.

Government will fluctuate between the levels depending on the country’s state of infection.

“The National Coronavirus Command Council will determine the alert level based on an assessment of the infection rate and the capacity of our health system to provide care to those who need it.

“To ensure that our response to the pandemic can be as precise and targeted as possible, there will be a national level and separate levels for each province, district and metro in the country.”

Next week’s resumption of some economic activity will signal the start of the first move between levels, from level five to level four.

“We have undertaken a detailed exercise to classify the different parts of the economy according to the risk of transmission in that sector, the expected impact of the lockdown, the economic contribution of the sector and the effect on livelihoods. The relevant ministers will provide a detailed briefing on the classification of industries and how each is affected at each level.