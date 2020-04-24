eThekwini mayor sets out economic plans — and warns land invaders

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has warned that invading land while in lockdown will not be tolerated.

“It would be remiss of me if I do not sound a warning to those who continue to take advantage of the lockdown by invading land and erecting illegal structures. The president has asked all of us to limit our movements to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and, as the city, we are not going to allow lawlessness during this period,” Kaunda said.

He called on citizens of Durban to alert the city should people invade land.

Kaunda described Covid-19 and lockdown as having a catastrophic effect on the city's economy.

“About 320,000 jobs will be at risk as the lockdown continues. Our research indicates that by the end of the lockdown, our economy will have declined by 4%-6%. It is important to note that Durban's economy constitutes about 10% of the country’s GDP,” he said.