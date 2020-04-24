Mboweni brushes aside concerns over borrowing from IMF, World Bank

The scheme will help banks to continue providing relief to businesses under duress by providing loans on favourable terms.

This would allow the businesses, which generate R300m or less in turnover, to continue trading during this period.

“Finally, the issue that seems to be becoming top of the pops is whether you are going to approach the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and those horrible people in Washington who carry with them stones which they use to break people's bones if you don't pay back and so on.

“I think to be honest, we are trying to make a mountain out of an anthill really.”

Mboweni said SA was a member of the IMF and the World Bank, it paid its subscriptions regularly and therefore the country was entitled to approach those institutions if necessary.

Mboweni said the IMF and the World Bank had put facilities in place to support countries that were being affected by the coronavirus.

He said the IMF had indicated that SA was entitled to apply for up to $4.2bn in response to the pandemic.