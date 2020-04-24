Tito Mboweni says more than R76bn available from IMF and World Bank to help fight Covid-19

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday there was more than $4bn (R76bn) available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to help SA fight the Covid-19 crisis.

"We too are entitled to approach the IMF and World Bank for funding. The IMF has indicated themselves that South Africa is entitled to apply for up to $4.2bn in response to this crisis," Mboweni said.

"At the World Bank it seems for now we could negotiate for a facility of maybe between $55m and $60m, very small, but we will negotiate as much as we can."

