Tito Mboweni says more than R76bn available from IMF and World Bank to help fight Covid-19
24 April 2020 - 15:44
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday there was more than $4bn (R76bn) available from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to help SA fight the Covid-19 crisis.
"We too are entitled to approach the IMF and World Bank for funding. The IMF has indicated themselves that South Africa is entitled to apply for up to $4.2bn in response to this crisis," Mboweni said.
"At the World Bank it seems for now we could negotiate for a facility of maybe between $55m and $60m, very small, but we will negotiate as much as we can."
- Reuters