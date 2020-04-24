Politics

'Trump probably thought he was talking to Morgan Freeman': Mzansi on Ramaphosa's ‘very productive’ chat with US pres

24 April 2020 - 11:16 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.
Image: GCIS

Social media streets have been buzzing since President Cyril Ramaphosa's “productive call” with US President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa and “His Excellency President” Trump were on the phone discussing their respective countries’ responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The call took place on Thursday evening, just before Ramaphosa addressed the nation, announcing that SA would be moved from level 5 lockdown to level 4 from May 1.

“I had a very productive call with His Excellency President Donald Trump of the US of America.

“We discussed the impact of Covid-19 on our two countries. I have passed our condolences to the government and people of the US on the devastation the virus has wrought.”

TimesLIVE reported that Trump pledged support in the fight against Covid-19 to SA and would send “thousands” of ventilators and other equipment to SA. The details are yet to be finalised.

Cyril Ramaphosa has 'very productive call' with Donald Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa held what was described as a “very productive call” with US President Donald Trump on Thursday despite SA’s criticism of ...
Politics
17 hours ago

The US embassy also announced, in a statement, that it had committed an additional R250m to SA to help in its Covid-19 efforts, bringing the total value of US aid to South Africa in the crisis to R410m.

According to the embassy, the funding was to support Centres for Disease Control and Prevention operations, along with other lab work and surveillance efforts.

It is also to be used for infection and prevention control, border control, vaccine preparedness and special studies related to Covid-19, to both improve the response in the country and to inform best practices around the globe.

“This latest injection of assistance is in addition to the approximately $8.4m (about R160m) in health assistance to support SA’s Covid-19 response already committed through the US Agency for International Development,” the embassy said.

While there was speculation on social media as to what term Trump used to call SA, apart from “shithole”, Mzansi also took to the Twitter streets with other reactions.

Here is a snapshot of some of them.

MORE

In Memes | Mzansi has zero chill when it comes to that Ramaphosa mask fumble

Ramaphosa was never ready for the mask battle.
News
13 hours ago

Professional sports events remain prohibited in SA‚ says president Cyril Ramaphosa in address

Professional sports events remain prohibited in South Africa‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said announcing a phased reopening of the economy from the ...
Sport
14 hours ago

IN FULL | Cyril Ramaphosa on how the lifting of the lockdown will work

Read the full statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa visits Covid-19 facilities in Gauteng Politics
  2. 'Trump probably thought he was talking to Morgan Freeman': Mzansi on ... Politics
  3. 7 critical issues Cyril Ramaphosa addressed on lockdown levels Politics
  4. WATCH | President Ramaphosa announces phased reopening of SA economy Politics
  5. Liquor still a no-no as government eases Covid-19 lockdown measures Politics

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X