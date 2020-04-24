'Trump probably thought he was talking to Morgan Freeman': Mzansi on Ramaphosa's ‘very productive’ chat with US pres

Social media streets have been buzzing since President Cyril Ramaphosa's “productive call” with US President Donald Trump.

Ramaphosa and “His Excellency President” Trump were on the phone discussing their respective countries’ responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The call took place on Thursday evening, just before Ramaphosa addressed the nation, announcing that SA would be moved from level 5 lockdown to level 4 from May 1.

“I had a very productive call with His Excellency President Donald Trump of the US of America.

“We discussed the impact of Covid-19 on our two countries. I have passed our condolences to the government and people of the US on the devastation the virus has wrought.”

TimesLIVE reported that Trump pledged support in the fight against Covid-19 to SA and would send “thousands” of ventilators and other equipment to SA. The details are yet to be finalised.