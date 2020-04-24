Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa visits Covid-19 facilities in Gauteng

24 April 2020 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday visit various Covid-19 facilities in Gauteng.

The president will be joined by the province's premier David Makhura and health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Gauteng is no longer SA's Covid-19 epicentre, as the latest figures show that the Western Cape has recorded 1,279 cases and Gauteng 1,252.

As testing for the virus is significantly ramped up, it emerged on Thursday that there were 318 cases confirmed since the previous figures were released on Wednesday.

This was the highest number of positive infections recorded in a day.

SA is fast approaching the 4,000 mark with infections having increased to 3,953.

MORE:

Big jump in Covid-19 cases and 10 more deaths as SA ramps up testing

The Western Cape now has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country as the death toll climbed to 75 by Thursday evening.
News
17 hours ago

Covid-19 kills three more in Western Cape as infections rise to 1,153

Three more people have died of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, premier Alan Winde said on Thursday.
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa visits Covid-19 facilities in Gauteng Politics
  2. 'Trump probably thought he was talking to Morgan Freeman': Mzansi on ... Politics
  3. 7 critical issues Cyril Ramaphosa addressed on lockdown levels Politics
  4. WATCH | President Ramaphosa announces phased reopening of SA economy Politics
  5. Liquor still a no-no as government eases Covid-19 lockdown measures Politics

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X