WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa visits Covid-19 facilities in Gauteng

Gauteng is no longer SA's Covid-19 epicentre, as the latest figures show that the Western Cape has recorded 1,279 cases and Gauteng 1,252.

As testing for the virus is significantly ramped up, it emerged on Thursday that there were 318 cases confirmed since the previous figures were released on Wednesday.

This was the highest number of positive infections recorded in a day.

SA is fast approaching the 4,000 mark with infections having increased to 3,953.