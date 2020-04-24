Politics

WATCH | LOL! Ramaphosa on face mask mishap - 'I'll teach you how to wear it'

24 April 2020 - 14:44 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture.
Image: Supplied

Just because it happens on social media, don't think President Cyril Ramaphosa isn't aware of it.

On Thursday night, Ramaphosa was captured on live television struggling to put on his mask as he walked off the podium at the Union Buildings. It initially covered his eyes and nose before he managed to put it on correctly.

Responding to the #maskchallenge, which was ignited by his on-air mask blunder during his lockdown address, Ramaphosa said, “I'm going to open a TV channel where I'm going to teach people how to put on a mask. So you can enrol [and learn] how a mask is put on.”

The president was speaking to journalists on Friday afternoon during his visit to the Charlotte Maxeke hospital in Johannesburg with Gauteng premier David Makhura and the provincial health MEC Bandile Masuku.

