WATCH | President Ramaphosa announces phased reopening of SA economy
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday night that the country would implement an easing of the Covid-19 national lockdown from the beginning of May.
South Africa, which is entering its fifth week under lockdown, has experienced great losses in its economy due to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions. President Ramaphosa told the nation that a risk-adjusted strategy would be implemented to slowly ease the country back to normal economic activity.
The government has decided to take a five-level plan to ease the lockdown. This will see SA moving from level 5 to level 4 from April 30.
Though more economic activity will be allowed at a gradual pace, the president urged businesses to continue with a ''work from home'' model, where possible.