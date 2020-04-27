ANC Youth want ciggies banned again to help curb the spread of Covid-19

The ANC youth task team has criticised as ill-advised the decision to unban the sale of cigarettes under Level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown scheduled to come into effect on Friday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ANC’s national youth task team (NYTT) which has been running the affairs of the ANCYL since the disbandment of that structure last year, said it was concerned about the decision taken by the National Command Team which allows the sale, manufacturing and distribution of tobacco products under Level 4 regulations.

The ANC NYTT described the decision as ill-advised, adding it could undo the work achieved in trying to flatten the curve.

“Furthermore, cigarettes pose a great risk to lives and health of smokers and those who surround them who are affected by second hand smoke. Covid-19 is a pulmonary disease, meaning that it attacks the lungs. Tobacco consumption affects the respiratory system thus initiating most illnesses which affect the lungs,” it said.