Politics

Julius Malema slams 'rushed and senseless' reopening of SA economy

27 April 2020 - 14:21 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
EFF leader Julius Malema says workers need to be protected. He spoke out against a 'rushed' return to economic activity in SA.
EFF leader Julius Malema says workers need to be protected. He spoke out against a 'rushed' return to economic activity in SA.
Image: ALON SKUY

If any employee contracts Covid-19 and dies during the partial reopening of the SA economy that kicks in on Friday, the government and employers must be held accountable says EFF leader Julius Malema.

He was delivering his party's Freedom Day message on Monday.

Malema said the decision by government to ease the lockdown by lowering it from level 5  to level 4, enabling 1.5m workers to gradually resume their duties, with a number of companies reopening for business, was reckless.

Any deaths emanating from the easing of the lockdown, he charged, should rest squarely at the door of government and employers.

Should employees returning to work on Friday contract the virus and die from it, said Malema, their employers should be liable for R5m in compensation to individual families.

“Government must be cautioned now that if workers contract the coronavirus, infect their families, friends and communities, government and their capitalist friends must take full responsibility for murder and attempted genocide,” said Malema.

“Cyril Ramaphosa and all the companies that are rushing into premature reopening must know that they will have blood on their hands if our people die as a result of the premature, reckless and senseless reopening of the economy.

“Each and every company that reopens during this period must be directly held accountable for the health and safety of the workers, and we as the EFF will make sure that no life is lost due to rushed and senseless reopening of the economy.

“Our submission is that for each worker that contracts the disease due to premature and senseless reopening, that company should pay a fine of R5m to the family of the deceased.

“It must strictly be [on a ] scientific basis that should necessitate the reopening of the economy.”

MORE

WATCH LIVE | Dlamini-Zuma explains how lockdown level four will work

The briefing serves as the official launch of the risk-adjusted strategy for public comment and consultation.
News
2 days ago

Back to work for 1.5m South Africans as lockdown rules eased

The economy was the biggest winner in the government's relaxed Covid-19 regulations announced yesterday, as more than 1.5-million workers are ...
News
1 day ago

President’s co-ordinating council agrees to gradual easing of lockdown

The president’s co-ordinating council on Saturday agreed to the gradual easing of regulations after the lockdown period in an effort to contain the ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema slams 'rushed and senseless' reopening of SA economy Politics
  2. Expect more cluster outbreaks under Level 4 - Zweli Mkhize Politics
  3. Malema wants Covid-19 grants made permanent 'if you want peace in SA' Politics
  4. SA free but not independent, says Julius Malema Politics
  5. RECORDED | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Freedom Day address Politics

Latest Videos

Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
X