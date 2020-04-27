People's poet Mzwakhe Mbuli says lockdown is nothing compared to solitary confinement

Poet and former anti-apartheid activist Mzwakhe Mbuli has rubbished any attempt at comparison between the current state of disaster during the coronavirus pandemic and the pre-1994 state of emergency.

Mbuli, who was detained many times by the apartheid government, and who spent time in solitary confinement, said the national lockdown is nothing like it was back then.

“They were kept alone, there was no-one to say ‘the lockdown is over’, they were killed behind bars, Ahmed Timol and others. You can’t therefore equate that,” he said.

“You must not compare the lockdown with the state of emergency. During the state of emergency, people were shot dead, people were disappearing. If you want to equate yourself with Mandela, go and stay in jail for 25 years first.”

Mbuli’s words follow criticism of the lockdown by some unable to jog, socialise, drink alcohol and buy cigarettes.

SA celebrates Freedom Day on April 27.

He voiced support for the lockdown, saying South Africans can still go to buy essentials.

“People can see the figures [they defeat] the myth that [Covid-19] is only affecting white people ... it does not only affect white people.”