Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers Freedom Day address

27 April 2020 - 11:00 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday deliver a virtual Freedom Day address.

This year's Freedom Day commemoration is themed: “Solidarity and triumph of the human spirit in challenging times”. 

After the president declared a national state of disaster in an attempt to contain the spread of Covid-19, social gatherings of more than 100 people have been prohibited, therefore a number of events have had to be cancelled or put on hold.

