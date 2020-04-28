EFF's pledge to support artists who have been on its stages gets thumbs up
EFF leader Julius Malema announced that his party will pledge financial support to artists who have been with the red berets since its inception in 2013.
Malema announced this during his Freedom Day message on Monday.
He acknowledged that the Covid-19 and lockdown regulations affected artists and entertainers the most.
“The majority of these people depend on festivals and events to make a living,” said Malema.
“Because of the necessity for social distancing, it is clear that we will not see concerts, parties, weddings, festivals and other gatherings through which they make a living.”
Large gatherings, mass celebrations of upcoming national days, and other large government events are now banned to halt the spread of Covid-19.
Malema said the EFF took a decision to financially support all artists who have supported the party.
Some of the artists and entertainers that have graced the EFF stages include singer and EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi, rapper Fifi Cooper, entertainer Ntando Duma, and DJ duo Black Motion.
“We have taken a decision to financially support all artists who have been with the EFF from inception.
“All musicians and entertainers who have ever been on our stage or events will get financial support to help ease the economic burden brought by Covid-19,” said Malema.
Malema further added that the EFF would see to it that artists and entertainers get “the little that the party has” during these unprecedented times.
“The reality is that these artists would've been with us today if our rally had taken place to commemorate Freedom Day and would have been at many of our other events.”
On social media, many, including DJ Oskido, applauded Malema for the pledge and his speech.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.
This is an important consideration and intervention to the plight of artists by the EFF. We thank them on behalf those artists who will be receiving help from the EFF @Julius_S_Malema ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/Vchzrz3Wwm— AkhiweOutNow (@OskidoIBelieve) April 27, 2020
The EFF will support all artists who have been with us in our struggles since 2013. This we do because we understand that artists will be hardest hit by this hiatus of work while the country is dealing with #COVID19. Salute #JuliusMalema #EFFFreedomDayRally— Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) April 27, 2020
“The EFF will give financial support to artists who’ve supported the EFF in the past. With the little we have, we will support them.” CiC Julius Malema . 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾— Thabo (@Ngoasheng247) April 27, 2020
Please include His family. #EFFFreedomDayRally pic.twitter.com/MjkGnnckpX
While Department of Arts and Culture only specializes in condolences and fails to support artists during the lockdown, the EFF has decided to pay all artists who have performed at its rallies since inception. Leadership! #EFFFreedomDayRally— Sentletse (@Sentletse) April 27, 2020
Wow, EFF will support artists who have supported them in the past. This is excellent. #EFFFreedomDayRally— George (@geesum) April 27, 2020
“The EFF will give financial support to artists who’ve supported the EFF in the past. With the little we have, we will support them.” CiC Julius Malema #EFFFreedomDayRally— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) April 27, 2020
😭❤️
Thank you for remembering and promising financial support to artists during this COVID-19 #Malema. @NathiMthethwaSA Malema says he will assist artists who are EFF members, please also assist others Baba especially the upcoming 🙏 @Julius_S_Malema siyabonga sir😍🙏 pic.twitter.com/kEzbkfizI9— @PerfectaPM (@PerfectaPM) April 27, 2020
the EFF's financial support of artists who've supported it& been to its events since its inception and the special mention of the neglect of our African brothers& sisters by the anc-led gov't - Well noted& thank you CIC Malema to remind us of ubuntu! 🙏 #EFFFreedomDay— 🕷 أفريقي (@justpat66) April 27, 2020