EFF's pledge to support artists who have been on its stages gets thumbs up

28 April 2020 - 12:05 By Unathi Nkanjeni
EFF leader Julius Malema announced that his party will pledge financial support to artists who have been with the red berets since its inception in 2013.
Image: EFF via Twitter

Malema announced this during his Freedom Day message on Monday.

He acknowledged that the Covid-19 and lockdown regulations affected artists and entertainers the most.

“The majority of these people depend on festivals and events to make a living,” said Malema.

“Because of the necessity for social distancing, it is clear that we will not see concerts, parties, weddings, festivals and other gatherings through which they make a living.”

Large gatherings, mass celebrations of upcoming national days, and other large government events are now banned to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Malema said the EFF took a decision to financially support all artists who have supported the party.

Some of the artists and entertainers that have graced the EFF stages include singer and EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi, rapper Fifi Cooper, entertainer Ntando Duma, and DJ duo Black Motion.

“We have taken a decision to financially support all artists who have been with the EFF from inception.

“All musicians and entertainers who have ever been on our stage or events will get financial support to help ease the economic burden brought by Covid-19,” said Malema.

Malema further added that the EFF would see to it that artists and entertainers get “the little that the party has” during these unprecedented times.

“The reality is that these artists would've been with us today if our rally had taken place to commemorate Freedom Day and would have been at many of our other events.”

On social media, many, including DJ Oskido, applauded Malema for the pledge and his speech.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.

