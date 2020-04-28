EFF's pledge to support artists who have been on its stages gets thumbs up

EFF leader Julius Malema announced that his party will pledge financial support to artists who have been with the red berets since its inception in 2013.

Malema announced this during his Freedom Day message on Monday.

He acknowledged that the Covid-19 and lockdown regulations affected artists and entertainers the most.

“The majority of these people depend on festivals and events to make a living,” said Malema.

“Because of the necessity for social distancing, it is clear that we will not see concerts, parties, weddings, festivals and other gatherings through which they make a living.”

Large gatherings, mass celebrations of upcoming national days, and other large government events are now banned to halt the spread of Covid-19.