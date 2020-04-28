Tourism industry to know on Friday about BBBEE requirements for relief

The tourism industry will have to wait until Friday for clarity about the requirements to access government’s relief fund.

This was confirmed by tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane during a briefing by the economic ministers cluster on measures to assist business during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Currently, the department of tourism is battling it out in court with AfriForum and Solidarity of the use of broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) to determine funding by the Tourism Relief Fund.

The matter was heard by the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

AfriForum and Solidarity want the government to ditch the use of BBBEE as a criteria to determine which businesses to support in the tourism industry.