Young people must take the lead in 'new economy': Paul Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has called on young people to lead from the front in the new economy and society to be built after Covid-19.

He was speaking on Tuesday during an online Freedom Day lecture organised by the ANC Youth League.

Mashatile said the country was banking on young people to forge a new socio-economic compact when the dust settles on the coronavirus pandemic. For this reason it was important for the governing party to bring its youth league back from life support.

He said the rebuilding of the league should be inspired by the discipline and leadership displayed by its founding fathers, such as Anton Lembede.