Close to 200 alcohol establishments hit since start of lockdown - Bheki Cele

There have been 174 alcohol burglaries across the country since the beginning of the lockdown on March 26.

This according to figures presented by police minister Bheki Cele and other members of police top brass.

Presenting the numbers before a joint meeting of parliament's portfolio committee on police and the National Council of Provinces' select committee on security and justice, Maj-Gen Leon Rabie said Gauteng recorded the most liquor-related burglaries: 46.

The break-ins took place at bottle stores, taverns, shebeens and alcohol warehouses since the ban on alcohol sales was introduced in March.