Corruption is more lethal than the coronavirus, says Jessie Duarte

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has called on young people to expose corruption wherever it rears its head.

Duarte was delivering an online lecture on “people's power” on Wednesday at the invitation of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).

She said corruption was perhaps “more lethal than the coronavirus” as it denied the poor access to basic services.

It was the duty of young people to be vigilant during this time of ramped-up government spending and to ensure than all funds were spent on what they are intended for, she said.

She cautioned, however, against the labelling of people as corrupt without facts or evidence.