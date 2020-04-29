Court overturns dissolution of City of Tshwane council

The North Gauteng high court has overturned the decision by Gauteng premier David Makhura's executive to dissolve the City of Tshwane council.

Last month, the Gauteng provincial government dissolved the Tshwane council and placed the municipality under administration.

This came after numerous meetings meant to hear a vote of no confidence on the then mayor Steven Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe.

A number of other important meetings, including one to elect a new mayor and another to consider the city’s budget, also collapsed because the EFF and the ANC walked out of the meetings.

Former West Rand mayor Mpho Nawa was appointed by Gauteng local government MEC Lebogang Maile as the administrator.

He was due to hold the position for three months until the city held by-elections to elect a new government.

The DA took the decision to court, claiming the move by the provincial government was effectively a coup by the ANC.

In his judgment this week, judge president Dunstan Mlambo overturned the decision to dissolve the city council and ordered councillors of the EFF and ANC to fully attend council meetings.