DA considers court action over level 4 curfew

“By way of example, no-one will now be able to legally sell or pay for a haircut, which will have devastating consequences for many working class people who run salons and barbers out of their homes to support their families. The DA’s Level 4 would allow hairdressers to operate, as long as they can meet a specified level of safety.

“Some of the decisions are draconian, such as the continued ban on smoking and sale of hot food. Will sugar and fatty foods be next? The president told us smoking would be allowed in level 4 – but the command council has now backtracked on this.”

The party which has been calling for a “smart lockdown,” argues that level four is a “copy and paste,” of level five.

The DA are not the only organisation to oppose the move to maintain the cigarette ban. A group which calls itself, “Tax Justice South Africa” says that the decision was a “life endangering economic sabotage.”

The Tax Justice South Africa claims the ban on cigarettes and other tobacco products resulted in a daily loss of R35m to the fiscus while the black market continue to sell to estimated 11 million desperate smokers.

The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association has also threatened legal action.

It said in a tweet on Wednesday night that it would mount an urgent court challenged against the decision not to allow cigarette sales.

"Let a court of law adjudicate on this issue once and for all.”