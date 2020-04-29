POLL | Who has been the best performer in government during the Covid-19 pandemic

Case in point? Police minister Bheki Cele has been on the receiving end of some backlash from thirsty citizens who are experiencing a shortage of alcohol.

This after Cele suggested that alcohol sales should be shut down even after the lockdown.

“My first prize would be that we shut down alcohol, but I know we cannot do that. Nothing tells me that taking alcohol will make life easier.

“For SA, alcohol has not been the only issue when it comes to regulations relating to the Covid-19. Murder has gone down. Even in the butcher of the republic, the Western Cape, murder numbers have really gone down. The reduction of alcohol has had an impact on ordinary crime, especially violent crime,” Cele said.

The sale of liquor will be permitted when SA reaches level 3 of the “risk adjusted strategy” to fight Covid-19. SA will move from level 5 lockdown to level 4 from Friday May 1.