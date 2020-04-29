'Prima donna ministers messing up the country': Holomisa on Ramaphosa's Covid-19 leadership

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa said President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointed ministers lack strong leadership, and this could be his weakness during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holomisa said Ramaphosa's ministers are "all talk" and contradict each other.

Speaking on 702, Holomisa commended Ramaphosa for how he was dealing with the pandemic. However, he lamented the behaviour of ministers.

“President Ramaphosa is a process person. We commend him for consulting. His weakness is that many of his ministers contradict each other,” said Holomisa.

Earlier this month, one of Ramaphosa's appointed ministers, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, came under fire for breaking lockdown regulations after she was pictured having lunch at the home of former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana.