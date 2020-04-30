MPs worried about R20bn Covid-19 funds for municipalities

“The report doesn’t say much about how this Covid-19 will affect new developments, spatial planning, because it is only reduced to revenue that will be a challenge. It doesn’t address these other issues.”

She said it was important for MPs to get a detailed plan on how the allocation would be spent.

“We are raising this because we want to make sure that this money is utilised for its intended purposes because you might find that there are people who will use this money to pay salaries.

“There are municipalities who can't pay salaries. Once you give them this allocation, instead of attending to the pandemic, you will find it doing other things, that is why we want that assurance from yourselves on how are you going to make sure you prevent that from happening.

“It has happened, we know what we are talking about,” added Muthambi.

Muthambi said a stimulus package should make radical advances towards addressing the fault lines exposed by Covid-19.

MPs from other political parties also expressed their disappointment in the department's failure to give a detailed expenditure plan, saying this had been the purpose of the meeting.

Deputy minister Parks Tau said they were in constant interaction with the National Treasury as to when the money will be available. They’ve indicated that this has to be done through an appropriations process. Parliament needs to pass an amended budget.

He said on the basis of the amended budget, municipalities would be able to institute their processes of amending their budgets. “Until we have gone through the appropriations process, we don’t have the money at our disposal. It is certainly needed by municipalities urgently,” he said.