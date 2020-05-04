Lamola ducks questions on release of 19,000 prisoners to prevent spread of Covid-19

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola has ducked questions on the government's alleged plan to release 19,000 low-risk prisoners to respond to the challenge of social distancing in the country's overcrowded prisons.

Lamola said the claim that prisoners would be released was based on a "leak" and "speculations" which he was not going to fuel any further.

The minister was appearing before the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services and the select committee on security and justice to respond to questions about work he was doing to counter the Covid-19 threat.

Lamola urged the members of the committees to await an announcement - "if any" - from president Cyril Ramaphosa about the release of inmates.