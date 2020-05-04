President Ramaphosa to visit KZN and discuss plans to flatten Covid-19 curve

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday to discuss the province's plans and monitor its state of readiness for combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa will meet KZN premier Sihle Zikalala on Tuesday morning and visit sites identified as Covid-19 facilities.

According to a statement issued by the premier's office on Monday, the president will engage with the provincial government and stakeholders on the province's response strategies and progress being made to flatten the curve of infections.

He will then visit the Dr Pixley Isaka Seme provincial hospital in KwaMashu, north of Durban, which is one of the hospitals designated to manage Covid-19.

The president will conclude his KZN visit with an inspection at the Agricultural Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg, which has been designated as a quarantine or isolation facility for patients.