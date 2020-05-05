Tax shock: Covid-19 and cigarette and booze bans cost SA almost R300bn

Revenue Service Sars is set to lose almost R300bn in tax revenue caused by the coronavirus and the latest sovereign credit ratings downgrade by Standards & Poor's.

This was disclosed to MPs on Tuesday by Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter during a meeting with parliament's finance committees from the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces, which was also attended by finance minister Tito Mboweni and his deputy David Masondo.

Kieswetter told the meeting that based on their study of tax-collection figures from the first month of the lockdown, which began on March 27, they expected tax revenue to dwindle by up to R285bn in the current financial year.

“Based on the first month, we think that revenue losses could be peaking 15%-20% lower. That translates into a revenue loss of up to R285bn and is the function of a sluggish economy and the lockdown,” said the tax chief.