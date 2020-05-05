Politics

Gym is part of South Africans' identity so let equipment be sold, says EFF

05 May 2020 - 11:33 By Naledi Shange
The EFF said gym equipment should be sold for use at home to help South Africans stay healthy during lockdown.
The EFF believes gym equipment should form part of the essential goods that are being reopened for sale.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party said because gyms remained closed, the government should allow the sale of gym equipment as this was an integral part of an ordinary South African’s life.

“The conditions of social distancing, lockdown and general stay at home require a healthy mind and heart. The real fight against Covid-19 needs an even healthier mind and head. Regular home exercise, particularly using virtual training programmes, is not only necessary but should be encouraged by all,” the party said.

The EFF said with alcohol and cigarettes banned, these should be substituted with more beneficial activities such as gym.

“This is not an elitist or even middle-class call. It is a call for all our people to take gym as part of our identity and culture in general.” 

It was proposed that shops selling gym equipment should operate under the same restrictions as retail outlets, where hygiene, sanitation and mask use are requirements.

The party welcomed the reopening of book shops, saying reading contributed to a healthy mind.

“We encourage our people to read and become better minds, even when faced with a pandemic of global proportions,” the EFF said.

