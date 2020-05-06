Gordhan slams SAA business rescuers for spending R35m on US consultants

The government is unhappy that SAA business rescue practitioners (BRPs) spent between R30m and R35m on American consultants, while it has not yet seen any plan to save the national carrier from total collapse.

This was disclosed to MPs from the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan during a virtual parliamentary meeting on Wednesday night.

"We've written and engaged the practitioners on several important issues - firstly on the question of access to information," he said.

"For example, an American aviation consultancy was brought in on the recommendations of the lenders, who lent the R2bn initially, to be the aviation advisors. That firm did work which resulted in fees of something like R30m to R35m being paid to them, but we have not seen the product of what they've actually done. We want full access to that information so that we can evaluate whether we had value for money in that regard.