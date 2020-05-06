KZN ANC hails government for war waged against invisible enemy

“Hunger does not have ideological orientation, hunger does not have factional orientation, it is about the poor of our country, and we are saying using that food in a manner which is seen to be in support of certain groupings within the organisation will not be tolerated, neither will our members doing anything that has potential to divide and defocus the ANC and its government during the pandemic,” Ntuli said.

He said such conduct was insensitive, devoid of humility and inconsistent with the value system of the ANC.

The party, through its provincial working committee, has committed to investigating all allegations of mishandling of food relief packages in the province.

“Once all the necessary information has been collected, action will be taken against those involved,” Ntuli added.