DD Mabuza mum on Duduzane Zuma's claims that he saved his life
The office of Deputy President David Dabede (DD) Mabuza has chosen silence amid claims by Duduzane Zuma that he was the one who saved former Mpumalanga premier Mabuza's life back in 2015.
While Mabuza has elected not to confirm or deny Duduzane's claims, the Zuma family supporters on social media have gone all-out to close ranks.
But one such supporter, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, has, surprisingly, chosen to swim against the tide this time around. Masina said the conversation between Duduzane and his father Jacob Zuma was “in bad taste and insensitive”.
The Zumas this week caused a stir with the release of a recorded Zoom conversation on YouTube titled “Zooming with Zumas”.
In it, Duduzane boasted about how he had been central in getting an ailing Mabuza to Russia to receive medical treatment for alleged poisoning. He further claimed that despite having helped out Mabuza, the deputy president was no longer taking his calls.
Mabuza's office said he would not comment on the video.
“The office of the deputy president does not have a comment on the video. Mr Duduzane [Zuma] would be best placed to offer you clarity that you require,” said Matshepo Seedat, media liaison officer at Mabuza's office.
In the social media space, Zuma's supporters, including one of his daughters, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, have defended the Zumas' decision to “speak their truths”.
Zuma-Sambudla tweeted: “Why is it okay for the Zumas to be undressed and crucified in public? Why is not okay for the Zumas to speak their truths or their experiences.
“My father has been vilified in public and slandered. He has been trialled by the public. He remained silent. We remained silent. Let him address this sad public court.
“Sikhathele (enough is enough)! We remain silent no more! Not my father ... not without a fight!”
A die-hard Zuma backer, businessman Gayton McKenzie, said there was nothing amiss with the Zumas “telling their story now” because of “the things the Zuma family has endured and been subjected to”.
Masina, a long-time ally of the Zumas, does not agree.
“I am deeply disturbed and disappointed with the content of the video of the former president Zuma and his son Duduzane Zuma. Whatever the intentions, it is all in bad taste and insensitive,” said Masina.