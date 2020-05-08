Mzansi weighs in on 'Zooming with Zumas' show
Former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane have been making headlines since the launch of their controversial show Zooming with Zumas on YouTube.
Earlier this week, the pair released part one after teasing social media with a trailer. It saw them discussing Zuma's alleged poisoning, the death of Duduzane’s mother, Kate, and the alleged poisoning of Deputy President David Mabuza.
On Thursday the father and son dropped part two, which saw them taking jabs at the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration to put the country under national lockdown.
Duduzane slammed the decision, saying it was “premature” and would destroy the livelihoods of the poor and “shrink the middle class”.
“Social or civil unrest is on the cards, whether we like it or not. How do we expect people not to fight for their families?” he asked. “We do not condone violence and we do not condone activities of looting, which are illegal in our constitution, but we are supposed to survive.”
On Twitter, the show saw the #ZoomingwithZumas hashtag topping the trending list as many weighed in.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say about it.
Some tweeps are against the show.
Madoda, two former Presidents: Mbeki & Motlanthe also made mistakes. But you don’t hear them going around blaming others for their mistakes or for losing ANC presidential race. But the narcissist Jacob Zuma who never lost ANC election race, blames everyone for his downfall! Mxm— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 8, 2020
#ZoomingWithZumas— I am (@MrLuvo) May 7, 2020
am I the only one agreeing with Duduzane but feeling disrespected by him commenting on our struggles while Dubai is in the background
and getting a sense of disrespect towards Cyril's decision making...... pic.twitter.com/PWPZmB8lmb
Also, I personally don't think it's fair to comment about the sudden timing of these #ZoomingWithZumas videos. Weeks ago an entire movie was released & promoted right after ubaba says he's going to court, why ? What was their intention? Let's hear both sides & we'll decide..— Modibe Modiba (@mmodiba10) May 7, 2020
Some are for the show and the issues being discussed.
Politics is a dirty game so I don't expect Zuma to be completely clean but the one thing I do know for fact is the main reason he became public enemy number 1 was because he diverted state business that historically 'belonged' to white people to black people.#ZoomingWithZumas— Dzithe (@MudzithePhiri) May 7, 2020
Duduzane has mentioned one thing that a lot of people should be very worried about. There's going to be people who are middle class that will taste poverty after this lock down. Houses and cars will be repossessed. Back to mama's back room Eish. #ZoomingWithZumas— Zipho Khumalo (@ZiphoKhumalo3) May 7, 2020
I'm not a fan of the former Pres Zuma as I disagree with some of the decisions he made during his tenure. But, we need to allow him to speak; explain his side of the story & tell his own truth. The likes of Chris Hani departed without telling their own tale. #ZoomingWithZumas pic.twitter.com/klUg6vRCVM— Ngwanyana Wa Abuti ❣♎ (@Cecilia_Mthwane) May 7, 2020
I am happy that the Zuma’s decided to tell their own story. I am tired of being fed propaganda by paid South African media whose interests are not to report truth but destroy anyone their masters do not like . #ZoomingWithZumas— Ntsubasa🇿🇦 (@NguSinga) May 7, 2020
When #DuduzaneZuma says he remembers wrestling for his late mother’s suicide note with Rev. Frank Chikane and says “he got hold of it and that’s the last time I saw it, parts of that note were leaked to the media... I don’t know how” #ZoomingWithZumas💔— TheQueen 👑 (@Katekani_A) May 6, 2020