Politics

Mzansi weighs in on 'Zooming with Zumas' show

08 May 2020 - 10:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma have the streets buzzing with their controversial show.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane have been making headlines since the launch of their controversial show Zooming with Zumas on YouTube.

Earlier this week, the pair released part one after teasing social media with a trailer. It saw them discussing Zuma's alleged poisoning, the death of Duduzane’s mother, Kate,  and the alleged poisoning of Deputy President David Mabuza.

On Thursday the father and son dropped part two, which saw them taking jabs at the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his administration to put the country under national lockdown.

Duduzane slammed the decision, saying it was “premature” and would destroy the livelihoods of the poor and “shrink the middle class”.

“Social or civil unrest is on the cards, whether we like it or not. How do we expect people not to fight for their families?” he asked. “We do not condone violence and we do not condone activities of looting, which are illegal in our constitution, but we are supposed to survive.”

On Twitter, the show saw the #ZoomingwithZumas hashtag topping the trending list as many weighed in.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say about it.

Some tweeps are against the show.

Some are for the show and the issues being discussed. 

