Lindiwe Zulu speaks about Covid-19 food parcel controversy

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has slammed "selfish" people who are abusing the government's food parcel programme rolled out to provide relief to indigent families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Food parcel distribution has been rocked by controversy, including allegations of local government officials showing bias towards members or supporters of the governing party.

There have also been allegations about people collecting more than one food parcel at a time, leaving others with nothing.

According to Zulu, the manner in which food parcels were being distributed was open to corruption and abuse.

The minister said some recipients, as a result of the chaotic manner in which the parcels were being distributed, were taking as many as they wanted and even selling them and pocketing the money.

Zulu said this was unacceptable.

She said her department was working around the clock to find a "creative way" to tackle food parcel challenges once and for all.