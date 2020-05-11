Ramaphosa warns 'restive citizens' of a new Covid-19 reality, for a year at least

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to be prepared for a new reality in which the fight against Covid-19 will be part of their daily lives.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa said South Africans should be prepared to live with the virus for a year or even more.

“Our success in overcoming the coronavirus will ultimately be determined by the changes we make in our behaviour.

“Even after lockdown – especially after lockdown – we will still need to observe social distancing, wear face masks, wash hands regularly and avoid contact with other people. We will need to reorganise workplaces, schools, universities, colleges and other public places to limit transmission,” said Ramaphosa.

He said South Africans will need to adapt to new ways of worshipping, socialising, exercising and meeting that minimise opportunities for the virus to spread.

“This is a reality that countries across the world are having to confront.”

SA is now on stage four of the lockdown and while this means some easing of the regulations, Ramaphosa has come under pressure to reopen the economy and end the lockdown.

This is despite the increase in the number of deaths and those who test positive for the virus. As of Sunday, South Africa had 10,015 cases and 194 deaths.