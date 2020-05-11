Tito Mboweni vs John Steenhuisen: All the drama and jabs

Finance minister Tito Mboweni had Twitter buzzing when he slammed DA leader John Steenhuisen for his comment on the nationwide lockdown.

Here is a wrap of what went down:

On Friday, Steenhuisen slammed the lockdown and called on the government to end the “lockdown crisis” and “get as many of us back to work as possible”.

During his online speech, Steenhuisen said the lockdown was not working and it was doing more harm than good.

“There is no longer a justification to keep this hard lockdown in place,” he said.

“We need to act now to end this lockdown crisis and get as many of us back to work as safely as possible.”