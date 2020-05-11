Politics

Tito Mboweni vs John Steenhuisen: All the drama and jabs

11 May 2020 - 09:24 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Finance minister Tito Mboweni took some jabs at DA leader John Steenhuisen, who responded in a spicy twar.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni took some jabs at DA leader John Steenhuisen, who responded in a spicy twar.
Image: Esa Alexander

Finance minister Tito Mboweni had Twitter buzzing when he slammed DA leader John Steenhuisen for his comment on the nationwide lockdown.

Here is a wrap of what went down:

On Friday, Steenhuisen slammed the lockdown and called on the government to end the “lockdown crisis” and “get as many of us back to work as possible”.

During his online speech, Steenhuisen said the lockdown was not working and it was doing more harm than good.

“There is no longer a justification to keep this hard lockdown in place,” he said.

“We need to act now to end this lockdown crisis and get as many of us back to work as safely as possible.”

Mboweni took a swipe at Steenhuisen on Twitter.

“Hon Steenhuisen, must stay in his lane.

“You have no right to instruct our president to open the economy. That is disrespectful and unwarranted,” said Mboweni.

Steenhuisen replied, telling Mboweni there was a difference between his party and the ANC.

Mboweni took another jab at Steenhuisen, claiming that in the township people say that “these DA types are a problem! They must grow up.”

Mboweni also reminded Twitter about Steenhuisen’s lack of tertiary qualifications.

Steenhuisen clapped back by saying: “The fact that you are treated like the awkward drunk uncle at Christmas in your structures, you have to take your frustrations out somewhere. I am happy to help you process your pain ...”

After a round of back and forth jabs, Mboweni called an end to the “twar”.

Zille chiming in

The DA's Federal Council chairperson, Helen Zille, also chimed in on Mboweni's tweets.

Zille told Mboweni to stay in his lane and “fix the economy”.

“That should be enough work for you to do without keeping your eye on everyone else's lane. Thank you,” she said.

MORE

'Lockdown will cost more lives than it can save - end it': DA's Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called for an end to the national lockdown.
Politics
2 days ago

Herman Mashaba to Tito Mboweni: 'Save our country and to hell with the ANC political consequences'

The People's Dialogue leader Herman Mashaba tells Tito Mboweni to focus on saving SA, instead of dwelling on 'ANC political consequences'
Politics
3 days ago

EFF to Tito Mboweni: 'A whole veteran doesn’t know politics because of no alcohol during lockdown?'

The EFF takes jabs at finance minister Tito Mboweni, after his “swallowing a rock” rant
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Tito Mboweni vs John Steenhuisen: All the drama and jabs Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma congratulates himself for 5 achievements under his presidency Politics
  3. Jacob Zuma supporters slam 'careerist' Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina Politics
  4. Show us the minutes for all lockdown decisions, DA demands Politics
  5. 'Lockdown will cost more lives than it can save - end it': DA's Steenhuisen Politics

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X