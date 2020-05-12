OPINION | dti ministry's deep concerns over Covid-19 economic cost

Given the large volume of media reports, this would not normally have much consequence. Little did we know that this story would get oxygen when commentators began quoting it.

Patel addressed a meeting of about 100 CEOs convened by BLSA on May 8 at which he stated the pandemic was likely to have a devastating effect on the economy, though the extent of the damage was not yet clear. He said many firms in South Africa were in difficulty as a result of the current circumstances and millions of workers were without an income. Tellingly, the BLSA CEO was present at the meeting but was quoted extensively a few days later criticising the minister for failing to take the extent of the crisis seriously, based, presumably, on the original Sunday Times article.

The irony is that the minister has put forward the view on the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the South African economy since the declaration of the national disaster, pointing out already on March 24 at a media briefing that the pandemic will put strain on the economy, including small business owners and ordinary citizens, and called for all South Africans and corporates to pull together to ensure our people and economy come through this challenge with their lives, their jobs, their businesses, their livelihoods and their property intact.

We understand journalists are working under tight deadlines, that this interview was given on a Friday afternoon and that there is a need to condense massive amounts of information and nuance.

However, we place this on record with two purposes: first, to set the record straight that the minister recognises the very significant impact of the pandemic and the lockdown on the economy. But second, to call for a more measured set of public commentary given the enormous consequence on human lives if we get it wrong.

- Sidwell Medupe is spokesperson for the department of trade, industry and competition