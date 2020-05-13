'At least 80,000 could have been infected by now': Ramaphosa

He said the experiences from other nations had also given SA invaluable insight.

“There have been several projections about the possible path the disease would have taken without our swift and decisive action. As more data has become available, these projections have been updated and refined.

“The best current estimate is that, without the lockdown and the other measures we have taken, at least 80,000 South Africans could have been infected by now,” said Ramaphosa.

He said the death toll could have been at least eight times higher than it is. By Wednesday night, 219 people had succumbed to the disease in SA.

Ramaphosa said that, in contrast, at a similar stage in the progression of the disease, the US had recorded more than 22,000 deaths and the UK more than 19,000 deaths.

“We should never forget that the purpose of the lockdown was to delay the spread of the virus and prevent a huge surge of infections. So far, we have been successful in the manner we as South Africans have responded and dealt with this virus,” he said.

The percentage of cases identified out of all the tests conducted — what is known as the “positivity rate” — had remained low and stable, while the level of confirmed infections in SA is around 181 people per million of the population.