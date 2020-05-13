Politics

Mboweni to table special budget to cover Covid-19 spending and 'significant revenue losses'

13 May 2020 - 17:00 By Matthew Savides
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table a special budget in parliament on June 24.
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table a special budget in parliament on June 24.
Image: Elizabeth Sejake

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table a special budget on June 24, taking into account the country's spending on the Covid-19 disaster - and also “significant economic losses”.

In directions published on Wednesday, the Treasury sates that the “special adjustments budget” will modify the country's 2020/21 budget “to provide for the rapidly changing economic conditions and enable spending on the Covid-19 response”.

“A revised fiscal framework will also be presented, to account for substantial revenue losses emanating from the economic shock of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown,” the 2020 guidelines document states.

In the document, the Treasury says the government had to “act swiftly to minimise the economic impact of the pandemic”, which meant that resources had to be redirected.

“On April 21 2020 the president [Cyril Ramaphosa] announced a R500bn fiscal support package that includes spending towards Covid-19 priorities. On April 30, the National Treasury published 'economic measures for Covid-19', outlining a R500bn response, as well as identifying the funding sources for the package.

“Part of the funding sources for this package is a R130bn baseline reprioritisation in the 2020/21 financial year,” the document states.

The process of the budget adjustment started on May 13, the document says, with the budget to be tabled in parliament on June 24.

MORE

Treasury shares sources of R5bn coronavirus relief for municipalities

The National Treasury on Tuesday gave a breakdown of where the R5bn the government has given to municipalities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic ...
News
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa warns 'restive citizens' of a new Covid-19 reality, for a year at least

The transition to the next phase of the coronavirus response will be more difficult than the present one, as the risk of infection outbreaks ...
Politics
2 days ago

Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's 'swallowing a rock' rant

Mboweni went on a Twitter rant about "swallowing a rock" to suit a political collective, even when you don't agree on the matter
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Government to spend R600m to get water tanks to over 3,000 schools Politics
  2. Water department briefing hit by 'Zoom-bombing' as user takes on ANC Politics
  3. Mboweni to table special budget to cover Covid-19 spending and 'significant ... Politics
  4. KZN premier slams document to 'guide reopening' of churches Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X