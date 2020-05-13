Mboweni to table special budget to cover Covid-19 spending and 'significant revenue losses'

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will table a special budget on June 24, taking into account the country's spending on the Covid-19 disaster - and also “significant economic losses”.

In directions published on Wednesday, the Treasury sates that the “special adjustments budget” will modify the country's 2020/21 budget “to provide for the rapidly changing economic conditions and enable spending on the Covid-19 response”.

“A revised fiscal framework will also be presented, to account for substantial revenue losses emanating from the economic shock of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown,” the 2020 guidelines document states.