Only 13 of 138 'corrupt' water officials have been dismissed

A staggering 138 officials in the department of water and sanitation department were found guilty of corruption, fraud and maladministration - but just 13 have been dismissed.

This was revealed by minister Lindiwe Sisulu and acting director-general (DG) Mbulelo Tshangana during a media briefing on the department's "clean up" campaign on Wednesday.

Of the 138 officials, 11 were at senior management, while the rest were at the level of general workers and middle management.

The 13 who were dismissed all fall within the general workers and middle management level. No senior management officials have been fired.

Breaking down the numbers, Tshangana lauded forensic investigators from the department's internal "stabilisation committee", saying the high number of guilty verdicts proved a "good success rate".