Public works urged to rethink spending on homes of ministers, MPs

The department of public works is planning to spend over R100m on its prestige property portfolio, but questions have been raised about such spending when millions of desperate South Africans are clamouring for food.

The portfolio includes so-called “prestige buildings” such as parliament, the Union Buildings and ministerial residences.

The department revealed during a briefing to a joint meeting of parliament's oversight committees on public works on Wednesday that almost R92m of the R102m budget will be spent on prestige accommodation and state functions and just over R11m on parliamentary villages.

A total of R35.2m is budgeted for parliamentary villages for the next three years: R11.2m for this financial year, R11.8m for 2021/22 and R12.2m for 2022/23.

The department, known as the government landlord, couldn't give the exact details of the planned projects, requesting more time to respond to an MP who queried the urgency of such projects during the Covid-19 pandemic.