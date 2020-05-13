SA's big cities and coronavirus 'hotspots' could remain under level 4

As the country prepares to move into level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown, residents in some metros may remain under level 4.

This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday evening that some hotspots may remain unchanged while the rest of the country sees some easing of the lockdown levels.

Ramaphosa announced the start of a consultative process to move the country into level 3 at the end of May. But the president was firm that the government would not adopt a blanket approach in relaxing restrictions, as saving lives remained paramount to SA's risk-adjusted strategy to contain the virus.