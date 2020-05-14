Eastern Cape adequately prepared for Covid-19 pandemic - Cyril Ramaphosa

“We’ve been very concerned at national level about the rising number of infections that the Eastern Cape has been showing,” Ramaphosa said.

Satisfied with the presentations, he said he was pleased that the province had finally woken up to the dangers of the coronavirus and was putting forward a clear health strategy.

He said this was important ahead of the expected spike in cases in August and September.

The Eastern Cape has the third highest number of infections in the country, accounting for 13.3% of those nationally.

On easing the lockdown, Ramaphosa reiterated that SA would be moving to level 3 at the end of May.

“There are certain areas in the country that are hotspots which we are going to be talking about to demonstrate precisely the incidents of infections.

“Discussions still need to be had about high concentration of cases in metros. Consultations start tomorrow [Friday],” Ramaphosa said.

On the issue of the sale of cigarettes and alcohol, he said that would be announced at a later stage.

Discussions about this will take place on Friday.