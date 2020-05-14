Hugging, kissing and shaking hands 'a thing of the past': Ramaphosa

Life as we know it has changed — and South Africans have to change with it.

Hugging, kissing and shaking hands are “a thing of the past” and workplaces, schools, university and other public spaces will have to be redesigned. Religious worship will have to change. And, of course, face masks have to become the norm.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this on Wednesday night as he addressed SA on the status of the country’s fight against Covid-19 and the reopening of the economy.

Ramaphosa said SA was ready for eased lockdown restrictions and most of the country would therefore move to level 3 from the end of May, adding that eased level 4 restrictions would be announced in the coming days.