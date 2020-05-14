Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wants a chat with producer behind the 'Zol' hit song

Minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma wants “a talk” with music producer Max Hurrell, the man behind the hit meme song Zol.

The song was created after Dlamini-Zuma made a U-turn on the ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products last month. In her speech, Dlamini-Zuma cited health concerns raised by some citizens and medical experts during public engagements with the government as the reason for continuing with the ban.

“When people zol, they put saliva on the paper, and then they share that zol,” said Dlamini-Zuma when demonstrating the potential danger of spreading Covid-19 among smokers who roll their own tobacco.

Hurrell's catchy track is now in the top 50 of the streaming chart on Apple Music. It is also in the top trending videos on YouTube and has a dance challenge on the popular video-sharing social network, TikTok.

“Who is this Max Hurrell fellow? We just need to talk,” Dlamini-Zuma said without explaining if she was insulted by the song or looking for her royalties. LOL!