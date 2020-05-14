'The alliance just exists in name': Jacob Zuma takes a dig at Communist Party

Former president Jacob Zuma has taken a swipe at the SACP, accusing it of losing sight of its mission to fight for socialism.

This was in part five of the Zooming with Zumas YouTube show, which was released on Thursday.

According to Zuma, the SACP started losing focus after its unbanning by employing a free-for-all membership approach.

Furthermore, Zuma believes that SACP leaders have no business being in a government that is not a socialist one.

“So the Communist Party as an organisation fell into the hands, at that time, of people who had just joined the party — some of them who joined it as we were unbanned,” said Zuma.