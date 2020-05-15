'A government drunk on power': Zille on Disaster Management Act provisions

She said it was useless for the council to report back to the executive because it was made up of executive members and therefore, there was no independent oversight body over it.

“If they had set up ad hoc committee to ... ask questions, scrutinise the incredible regulations that have come out, they would have had oversight but they have refused do it,” she said.

“The DA wants the clauses that call for oversight in the State of Emergency Act to be read into the State of Disaster Act.”

The party has applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court to have the matter heard. “We are seeking direct access to the court because its critical,” said Zille, adding that the country could not have a state of disaster extended indefinitely.

The DA also intended challenging some of the regulations such as the curfew barring people from travelling at night as well as the times set down for outdoor exercise.

Zille said there was no health benefit to the curfew, adding that some of the regulations had led to the nation having a “government that is drunk on power”.

She voiced concern at how some had accepted the regulations without questioning their rationality. It made her realise how easily people slip into the stream of autocracy, especially in a time of crisis.

Zille said she agreed with experts who had said: “The mortality rate of this virus was overstated but the economic impact has been dramatically understated."