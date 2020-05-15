Politics

SIU to go after Covid-19 linked corruption cases

15 May 2020 - 17:38 By Aphiwe Deklerk
SIU head Andy Mothibi
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) wants a national proclamation in order to go after corruption cases related to Covid-19 in SA.

Its head advocate Andy Mothibi revealed this to MPs during a meeting of the parliamentary justice and correctional services portfolio committee.

“Because of the number of the allegations we have received ... we are pursuing a national proclamation because there are other big ticket issues related to procurement that we are of the view that need to be looked at.

“We have received reports around KwaZulu-Natal, we have received reports around Eastern Cape, so we have included those [in the application for a proclamation],” said Mothibi.

He said his team had also been seconded to assist the auditor-general in the probe into the R37m Beitbridge fence tender which has been called into question.

“They have called on us to second some of the members to assist them in looking into the Beitbrige fence, so our members are seconded there and I know that they are making good progress,” said Mothibi.

He said they had also completed an investigation into a R30m Gauteng  e-government tender.

The SIU was roped in to complete the probe after media revelations about the tender to provide IT services to e-government.It was awa rded to In2IT Technologies, a company which sponsored the National First Division club Moroka Swallows.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who is involved with the club, later issued a statement stating that the club had cut ties after the media revelations.

Premier David Makhura called in the SIU early last month to probe the matter.

“The Gauteng  premier requested SIU services ... when there were allegations of a R30m e-government contract.

“That work was done, it’s completed. Within two weeks we submitted the report to the premier,” said Mothibi.

