Helen Zille criticises Dlamini-Zuma, compares lockdown to 'Nongqawuse and the Great Cattle-Killing'

The DA's federal chairperson Helen Zille has again criticised Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma for using the government's lockdown regulations for what she says is “control and authority”, exercising power “for power's sake”.

In a rant on Twitter at the weekend, Zille said the Disaster Management Act, under which the lockdown was declared, gave power to the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, instead of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Minister Dlamini-Zuma can delegate the power to make regulations to ministers like [Ebrahim] Patel, [Bheki] Cele, etc, and together these unaccountable ministers become a lawmaking body, without any oversight from parliament,” said Zille.