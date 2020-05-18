I am singled out, says Jacob Zuma of arms deal charges ahead of court trial

Former president Jacob Zuma says he is being singled out in the arms deal scandal. .

In a trailer for the season finale of the Zooming with Zumas reality show on YouTube, Zuma says he does not understand why he was charged for corruption and fraud related to the arms deal when he was an MEC in KwaZulu-Natal at the time.

Zuma also questions how the democratic state has treated him, falling short of comparing it to how he was treated by the apartheid regime as a freedom fighter.

According to Zuma, the decision to drop his unending court appeals on the matter and opting for trial is to put the matter to bed once and for all.

Zuma claimed that he never played a part in the arms deal.

The resumption of his trial to answer to corruption, fraud, money-laundering and racketeering charges is set for June 23.