President Ramaphosa to brief world on SA actions on Covid-19

18 May 2020 - 09:31 By TimesLive
President Cyril Ramaphosa will join world leaders, including German chancellor Angela Merkel, at a virtual session of the World Health Assembly.
Image: 123rf/3dgenerator

SA's President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday join world leaders at a virtual session of the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Ramaphosa will provide an account of the Covid-19 strategies implemented by SA and the broader AU, which is chaired by South Africa, his office said in a statement.

The WHA is the policy decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Germany's Angela Merkel, Korea's Moon Jae-in and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres will also take part.

Ramaphosa's office added, “The president will use this opportunity to call on the international community and all member states to unite in global solidarity to tackle this global disease and to work together to develop solutions.”

