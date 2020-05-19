Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu remembers her father on what would have been his 108th birthday: 'You are my inspiration'

19 May 2020 - 09:42 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu.
Image: Gallo Images

Minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu shared a message in memory of her father, ANC struggle veteran and activist Walter Sisulu, who would have been 108 years old on Monday.

He was born on May 18 1912 and died on May 5 2003 at the age of 90.

The minister said she draws inspiration from her father, who retired as the deputy president of the ANC in 1994 due to ill health.

“You are my inspiration, my joy and my everything,” she wrote.

She also paid tribute to her late mother Albertina Sisulu.

Sisulu was joined by the public, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and members of the ruling party, who remembered her father's contribution in championing the freedom of black South Africans during the apartheid era.

Here's a glimpse into the messages they shared:

