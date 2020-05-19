Lindiwe Sisulu remembers her father on what would have been his 108th birthday: 'You are my inspiration'
Minister of human settlements, water and sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu shared a message in memory of her father, ANC struggle veteran and activist Walter Sisulu, who would have been 108 years old on Monday.
He was born on May 18 1912 and died on May 5 2003 at the age of 90.
The minister said she draws inspiration from her father, who retired as the deputy president of the ANC in 1994 due to ill health.
“You are my inspiration, my joy and my everything,” she wrote.
She also paid tribute to her late mother Albertina Sisulu.
I hope that when you look down at us we are making you proud.
Sisulu was joined by the public, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and members of the ruling party, who remembered her father's contribution in championing the freedom of black South Africans during the apartheid era.
Here's a glimpse into the messages they shared:
Celebrating an Icon of the Struggle, Walter Sisulu. 🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/87GgkU8jdU— Dr Dlamini Zuma (@DlaminiZuma) May 18, 2020
We all love Walter Sisulu too. He was a father to all of us too. We miss mama Albertina Sisulu too. Thank you Lindiwe for making sure that we will always remember him as our father. Elder 🙏🏿🙏🏿— JohnKani (@JohnKani2) May 18, 2020
Happy birthday to our anti-Apartheid icon Isithalandwe/Seaparankwe Ntate Walter Sisulu and he would have turned 108 today. I love History. pic.twitter.com/UOKUsdGmw9— KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) May 18, 2020
Today, May 18, marks what would have been the 108th birthday of non-racialist, freedom fighter and anti-apartheid activist #WalterSisulu. Sisulu, among other young members, is recognized for helping build the ANC’s mass base and its alliances across racial lines. pic.twitter.com/P7gFbYdoPz— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) May 18, 2020
We remember an Icon of struggle and humanist Isithalwandwe/Seaparankwe #WalterSisulu who would have turned 108 today.— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 18, 2020
We salute Him for his bravery and selflessness always leading from the front. pic.twitter.com/JiOl5K2Ch7
"The people are our strength. In their service we shall face and conquer those who live on the backs of our people. In the history of mankind it is a law of life that problems arise when the conditions are there for their solution." Walter Sisulu— Peter Ndoro (@peterndoro) May 18, 2020
Happy Birthday #WalterSisulu pic.twitter.com/hjOqUBxYfh
South Africa's struggle stalwart and liberation fighter Walter Sisulu would have turned 108 today. In his memory, we say happy birthday. #Sisulu108 pic.twitter.com/7VYbHmPCNl— KE SHARP (@danielmarven) May 18, 2020
Walter Sisulu was a Great Spirit. So sad that what he and Madiba and their freedom fighters stood for, is now disappearing like mist in the sun. Lindiwe, I concur. You can surely be proud to have a father of his stature, a man of honour.— Johann Rawlinson (@johraw) May 18, 2020