ANC gives thumbs up to schools reopening

“The confirmation of the reopening is important as it provides guidance in terms of the planning that needs to happen as the nation prepares to go to level 3," said Motshekga's ANC national executive committee colleague, party spokesperson Pule Mabe.

“The ANC believes that stringent health and safety measures announced by the department of basic education, including mandatory hygiene protocols to be adhered to by schools, are necessary to protect teachers, learners, workers and all those who come into contact with schools.

“The success of the safety plans in schools will also depend on the co-operation of stakeholders in the sector, including all citizens, particularly in public spaces such as taxis, buses, trains on the way to work and back.

“It is also encouraging that the department has profiled its workforce to protect employees with comorbidities for their own protection against the Covid-19 infection,” said Mabe.

He said the ANC was worried about the vandalism of more than 1,500 schools since the lockdown started.

“The vandalism cannot go unattended, given the escalating number of schools said to have been damaged by criminals.

“We call on communities to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to arrest the culprits and bring them to justice. We cannot allow wanton destruction of public assets in this manner, especially if it affects the future of young people,” he said.